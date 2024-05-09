Expand / Collapse search

Hailey Bieber is pregnant: Model expecting 1st baby with husband, Justin

By Janelle Ash
Updated  May 9, 2024 2:48pm CDT
FILE - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on Jan. 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media)

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a baby.

On Thursday, Hailey took to Instagram to share a montage of her husband, Justin, snapping shots of her cradling her baby bump. The Rhode founder wore a white, lace dress as Justin wore a black baseball cap backwards and a black jacket.

This will be the couple's first child. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. 

The happy announcement comes shortly after the pop star shared an image of him crying online, which sparked concern with his fans.

