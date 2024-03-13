Gun restrictions in government buildings could be decided locally under new bill

article

Whether a person can legally possess a firearm, ammunition or explosives in a local government building, or on government land, is the focus of a new bill before lawmakers.

Under a new proposal—known as H.F. 2828 in the House of Representatives and S.F. 2825 in the Senate—local officials would be allowed to authorize a prohibition or restrict the possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives in local government-owned or leased buildings and land.

Minnesota law currently prohibits guns on most school properties, and someone who does not have a permit to carry them in a building within the Capitol area can also be charged with a crime. The owner or operator of a private business can also ban guns on its premises by posting a notification sign at each entrance point.

However, current law forbids local government units from making similar decisions on their properties.

If approved, the proposal would make it a local decision, while requiring the local government to post similar signs to businesses. It would also make it a misdemeanor for any violation. Exceptions would include law enforcement officers, and people given explicit permission by the chief law enforcement officer or governing body.

Authored by Rep. Samakab Hussein (DFL-St. Paul) in the House, supporters of the bill say the proposal helps reduce the potential for gun violence in public settings.



"When it comes to gun violence, local law serves the important purpose of addressing the unique issue of dangers facing each community. Our local leaders and law enforcement know what needs to be done to save lives, and this bill will give them authority to make such a decision," said Rep. Hussein. "Clear common sense shows that gun laws work and the American people are demanding that we do something to save our community and family."

Meanwhile, opponents believe further restrictions continue to infringe on constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

Rep. Patricia Mueller (R-Austin) expressed concern that the bill would not help stop violent gun crimes, but instead demonize law-abiding, permit-carrying gun owners.



A handful of lobbyists and interest groups wrote letters opposing and supporting the proposal for a hearing in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee.

"The inconsistencies in the law’s treatment of different kinds of properties have caused confusion about how the law applies to multi-use facilities, such as municipal ice arenas used for school-sponsored programs," wrote Anne Finn, Intergovernmental Relations Director for the League of Minnesota Cities, which serves 838 of Minnesota’s 855 cities.

Protect Minnesota also wrote in support of the measure, with Executive Director Maggiy Emery saying the group, "strongly supports efforts to allow local governments to reduce the likelihood of gun violence by restricting the possession of firearms on land, or in building, owned by that local government."



On the other side of the issue, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus took umbrage with any potential future restrictions, saying in part, "While we share the common goal of ensuring public safety, the implications of this bill suggest it may inadvertently compromise, rather than enhance, the security of law-abiding citizens and the broader community… The legislation overlooks the considerable evidence indicating that permit to carry holders are notably more law-abiding than the general public… It is counterproductive to enact a policy that not only compromises the safety of responsible citizens but also facilitates the very criminal activities we all strive to prevent."



The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee laid the bill over on Tuesday for consideration in a future committee bill or a larger collection of bills known as an omnibus.