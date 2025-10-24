Gun found in backpack at Champlin Park HS; 2 students arrested

The Brief Two students were arrested at Champlin Park High School on Friday after a handgun was recovered from a backpack. The students, both 15-year-old boys, were booked into the juvenile detention center.



Gun found at high school

What we know:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received information around 8:45 a.m. Friday about a student at Champlin Park High School may have a handgun.

The school resource officer worked with school staff to locate the students who may have been involved, and they recovered a handgun in a backpack.

Two 15-year-old boys, both students, were arrested for their involvement with the gun, police said. They were booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident is under investigation, authorities said.