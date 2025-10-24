Gun found in backpack at Champlin Park HS; 2 students arrested
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two students were arrested after a handgun was found in a backpack at Champlin Park High School on Friday.
What we know:
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received information around 8:45 a.m. Friday about a student at Champlin Park High School may have a handgun.
The school resource officer worked with school staff to locate the students who may have been involved, and they recovered a handgun in a backpack.
Two 15-year-old boys, both students, were arrested for their involvement with the gun, police said. They were booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.
The incident is under investigation, authorities said.