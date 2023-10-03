Guilty plea expected for Minnesota man charged in 'The Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers heist

article

The Minnesota man accused of stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" is set to plead guilty.

A "change of plea" hearing has been scheduled for Terry Martin. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 13.

Martin was indicted by a federal grand jury in May on one count of theft of a major artwork. The slippers were snatched from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids back in August 2005.

The slippers were recovered by the FBI during a sting in 2018 after a man attempted to insure the shoes.

There are only four known pairs of Garland's ruby slippers that were used in "The Wizard of Oz".