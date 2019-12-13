Woman charged for illegally returning to U.S. following conviction in deadly Minnesota school bus crash

article

A woman who was previously deported after she was convicted in a deadly crash has now been federally charged for illegally re-entering the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Olga Marina Franco Del-Cid, 35, is charged with illegal re-entry after removal, identification document fraud and false representation of social security account number.

In 2008, Franco Del-Cid was driving a minivan in Cottonwood, Minnesota when she ran a stop sign and hit a school bus, killing four children on the bus. Franco Del-Cid served eight years in prison for four counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter. When she was released from prison in 2016, she was deported to Guatemala.

Following that deportation, Franco Del-Cid returned to Minnesota. On November 26, authorities arrested Franco Del-Cid in Inver Grove Heights, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was handed over to immigration officials the next day.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Franco Del-Cid was using a fake green card.

Franco Del-Cid is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.