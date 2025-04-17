Trump admin threatens Minnesota as it sues Maine over trans athletes order

The Brief AG Pam Bondi warned Minnesota could be next, as the Department of Justice sued the State of Maine. The Maine lawsuit is over the state allowing transgender athletes to compete in girl's and women's sports. The Department of Justice previously announced an investigation into Minnesota back in February.



Trump administration officials said Wednesday that Minnesota could be next as it announced a lawsuit against Maine over transgender athletes competing in girl's and women's sports.

Action against Maine

What we know:

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced a civil lawsuit against Maine during a Wednesday news conference.

Bondi accused Maine of failing to protect women in women's sports and not complying with Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

"The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports," said Bondi. "This is about sports, this is about these young women's personal safety."

What they want:

Bondi says the government is seeking an injunction against Maine's transgender policy and to have "the titles returned to young women who fully won these sports."

Bondi referenced two incidents in Maine where transgender athletes won women's competitions in cross country skiing and pole vaulting.

The backstory:

In February, President Trump signed an executive order directing his admin to take on states that allow transgender athletes to compete in women's sports.

Explaining the lawsuit, Bondi said the government had "exhausted every other remedy." She referenced an exchange, which made headlines back in February, between President Trump and Maine Governor Janet Mills at a White House event.

When arguing about trans athletes, President Trump told the governor: "You'd better comply, otherwise, you're not getting any federal funding."

Mills replied: "We'll see you in court."

The other side:

Gov. Mills has claimed that Maine has followed federal law with its policies. In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the Trump administration was attempting to "pressure the State of Maine to ignore the Constitution and abandon the rule of law."

Her statement reads in part:

"For nearly two months, Maine has endured recriminations from the Federal government that have targeted hungry school kids, hardworking fishermen, senior citizens, new parents, and countless Maine people. We have been subject to politically motivated investigations that opened and closed without discussion, leaving little doubt that their outcomes were predetermined. Let today serve as warning to all states: Maine might be among the first to draw the ire of the Federal government in this way, but we will not be the last."

Minnesota threatened with lawsuit

The backstory:

Back in February, the U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into the Minnesota State High School League's policy on transgender athletes.

The investigation came after the league said it would continue to allow students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity despite President Trump's executive order.

What they're saying:

When asked what states were next with the enforcement effort, AG Bondi said Wednesday that Minnesota was on the list.

"For this, we're looking at Minnesota," said Bondi. "We're looking at California. We're looking at many, many states. But they are the top two that should be on notice because we've been communicating with them. And just like Maine, we're not going out there. We don't want to be suing people. We want them to comply with the law."

Local perspective:

Last month, a bill that would have banned trans athletes from competing in women's sports failed to make it through the Minnesota House.

Republican Rep. Peggy Scott, who authored the bill, argued: "There are fairness issues and there are safety issues involving girls’ sports teams. When it comes to boys’ and girls’ athletics, how you identify shouldn’t matter; how you were born should."

However, DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman called the bill "cruel" and "divisive."

What's next:

While Bondi warned a lawsuit could be coming for the State of Minnesota, she said it depends on how the state responds to the Department of Justice.

"We have reached out to [Minnesota and California]," explained Bondi. "We have sent them letters. We are in the same posture as we were in the beginning with Maine. So let's see what they do. Let's hope they comply. Again, we don't want to sue anyone, we just want you to comply with federal law and protect girls, period. But, yes, we are fully prepared to sue them and others as well."