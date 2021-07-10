Group cleans up in Uptown after unrest

article

A group of people in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood spent their weekend hard at work cleaning up the area after weeks of unrest.

Marvin Applewhite and a small group of volunteers in the community took to the streets of Uptown Saturday morning to paint over graffiti and clean up the area, just as they have been doing for weeks since the unrest that followed the death of Winston Smith.

What started as a solo effort from Applewhite has picked up steam with community members joining in.

"People just getting on boards, getting involved putting on their orange shirts and going to work," said Applewhite.

Applewhite says he hopes their efforts could earn some grants from the city to avoid relying on GoFundMe but if not they'll continue to find the help where they can and keep going.