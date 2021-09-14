Greenwood fire now 75% contained, some burning restrictions to be lifted

article

The Greenwood fire in northern Minnesota is now about 75% contained, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has spanned 26,797 acres since it began on Aug. 15. The fire, sparked by a lightning strike, started approximately 10 miles southwest of Isabella. On Aug. 23, 14 primary structures and 57 outbuildings were destroyed.

Now, the belief is that with Mother Nature’s help, firefighters are getting the upper hand on the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota DNR reported that wildfire-related burning restrictions will be lifted in 14 counties. Beginning 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, burning restrictions will be lifted in Beltrami, Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail, St. Louis, Roseau, and Wadena counties.

However, the wildfire risk in remains in the northeastern tip of Minnesota. Therefore, Class III burning restrictions remain in effect for in Cook and Lake counties.

These restrictions mean:

Advertisement