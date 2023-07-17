Great Midwest Rib Fest returns to Mystic Lake

article

The Great Midwest Rib Fest is back and better at Mystic Lake from July 27 to July 29.

Pitmasters from across the country will gather to heat up the competition for "Best of the Fest," the people’s choice award. You can purchase a plethora of ribs and vote for your winner. Aside from pork, there are more mouthwatering options available like Kernel’s Sweets Corn, Da Lemon Lemonade, and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream to name a few.

Enjoy the daily free outdoor concerts. Country music stars (Clay Walker, Pam Tillis), alternative rock bands (The Fray, American Authors) and rock icons (Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone) will all be performing. Check the Festivals schedule to not miss any of these impressive acts.

After pigging out, on Saturday at 2 p.m. you can watch The Great Midwest Rib Fest World Rib Eating Championship contestants demolish mountains of meat. You could witness history if anyone can beat the world record of 13.76 pounds of pork meat in 12 minutes.

This fun-filled weekend is something you won’t want to miss.