Minnesota man guilty of federal animal crushing, torture video charges

The Brief A federal jury has found Bryan Wesley Edison of Carver, Minnesota, guilty of 16 counts of animal crushing. According to court documents, prosecutors say Edison filmed animals being seriously injured from July 2022 to October 2023, and posted the videos online to see for a fee. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 3, 2027, and faces up to seven years in prison for each count, and a maximum fine of $250,000.



A Minnesota man has been convicted on federal charges of filming animals being tortured while selling access to some of the videos online.

Carver man animal crushing charges

What we know:

On Nov. 9, a federal jury found Edison guilty on 16 federal counts of animal crushing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He now faces up to seven years in prison for each count and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, prosecutors say Edison filmed several videos between July 30, 2022, and continued until at least Oct. 19, 2023.

Throughout the timeframe, Edison purposely caused serious bodily injury to animals, filmed himself doing it and posted the videos to the internet. Authorities say that Edison then offered paid channel memberships ranging from $0.99 to $99.99, receiving at least $1,500 through a video-hosting website, with the highest-priced membership offering "choose your own scenario" options.

Advertised paid memberships would offer such titles as, "Dog mauls guinea pig" and "Snapping Turtle Gives Rat a Slow Death," charges stated.

Why you should care:

Authorities say that Edison would post videos of himself placing smaller live animals with a large exotic reptile for the reptile to attack and sometimes eat.

Smaller animals also suffered prolonged torture and death through drowning, crushing and being dismembered alive.

What they're saying:

"The defendant tried to make a profit and took pleasure in torturing defenseless animals. His actions were inhumane and illegal, and with this guilty verdict, my office is delivering justice," U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen said in a statement accompanying the verdict.

The backstory:

In 2019, Congress expanded the federal Crush Video Statute through the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, making it illegal to "purposely crush, burn, drown, suffocate, impale or otherwise seriously injure living mammals, birds, reptiles or amphibians," while recognizing that people who intentionally torture and kill animals pose a unique danger to others and society as a whole.

The law does not apply to activities like hunting, fishing and trapping, slaughtering animals for food, euthanasia, medical or scientific research.

What's next:

Edison now has a sentencing hearing set for March 3, 2027.