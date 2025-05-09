Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, North Clearwater County

Crow Wing Co. Republican plan protest during Walz fishing opener

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 9, 2025 2:51pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9

Minnesota Governor’s fishing opener

The 2025 Governor’s fishing opener is underway at Cross Lake. Fox 9’s Jared Piepenburg talks with Gov. Tim Walz about the fishing opener and what he’s most looking forward to this season.

The Brief

    • Crow Wing County Republicans are planning a protest via boat on Cross Lake during Gov. Tim Walz's fishing opener Saturday.
    • A Facebook post from the conservative group wants to "muster up a fleet of conservative boats" waving Trump, United States or the old Minnesota state flag.
    • Walz is set to participate in the opening day of fishing on Cross Lake.

CROSSLAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A conservative group, Crow Wing County Republicans, is wanting to "muster up a fleet of conservative boats" to protest Gov. Tim Walz at the fishing opener Saturday. 

Republicans to gather at fishing opener

What they're saying:

Crow Wing County Republicans posted on Facebook wanting other conservatives to gather with their boats to disrupt the annual Governor's Fishing Opener on Cross Lake this weekend.

The Republican group posted a location on the lake to gather a "conservative fleet of boats" and fly Trump flags and United States flags during the opener. 

Here's what the group posted on Facebook: 

"If you're coming for the opener this weekend to say hello to Timmy Walz, gather your conservative pals and set sail together. Here's the starting location. Have a blast, the forecast is looking bright and sunny, 74 degrees to be exact. Be sure to spread the word and let's see if we can muster up a fleet of conservative boats, flags waving high, whether it's Trump, U.S.A, or the classic MN flag." 

Trump boat parades were popular when President Donald Trump was running in the 2020 election, with many events similar to this one being held on multiple Minnesota lakes and rivers. 

READ MORE: Pro-Trump boat parade fills waters of St. Croix River

Walz to attend fishing opener at Cross Lake

The backstory:

Walz has been participating in the 2025 fishing opener starting early Friday morning, including youth fishing events and walleye fry stocking. 

On Saturday, he will be a part of the opening day launch and plans to fish in Cross Lake. 

The Source: A Faceboook post from Crow Wing County Republicans. A press release about the fishing opener from Governor Tim Walz's office. 

PoliticsMinnesota