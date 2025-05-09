Crow Wing Co. Republican plan protest during Walz fishing opener

The Brief Crow Wing County Republicans are planning a protest via boat on Cross Lake during Gov. Tim Walz's fishing opener Saturday. A Facebook post from the conservative group wants to "muster up a fleet of conservative boats" waving Trump, United States or the old Minnesota state flag. Walz is set to participate in the opening day of fishing on Cross Lake.



A conservative group, Crow Wing County Republicans, is wanting to "muster up a fleet of conservative boats" to protest Gov. Tim Walz at the fishing opener Saturday.

Republicans to gather at fishing opener

What they're saying:

Crow Wing County Republicans posted on Facebook wanting other conservatives to gather with their boats to disrupt the annual Governor's Fishing Opener on Cross Lake this weekend.

The Republican group posted a location on the lake to gather a "conservative fleet of boats" and fly Trump flags and United States flags during the opener.

Here's what the group posted on Facebook:

"If you're coming for the opener this weekend to say hello to Timmy Walz, gather your conservative pals and set sail together. Here's the starting location. Have a blast, the forecast is looking bright and sunny, 74 degrees to be exact. Be sure to spread the word and let's see if we can muster up a fleet of conservative boats, flags waving high, whether it's Trump, U.S.A, or the classic MN flag."

Trump boat parades were popular when President Donald Trump was running in the 2020 election, with many events similar to this one being held on multiple Minnesota lakes and rivers.

Walz to attend fishing opener at Cross Lake

The backstory:

Walz has been participating in the 2025 fishing opener starting early Friday morning, including youth fishing events and walleye fry stocking.

On Saturday, he will be a part of the opening day launch and plans to fish in Cross Lake.