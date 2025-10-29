Government shutdown could impact heating assistance for Minnesotans as cold weather nears

The Brief Federal funding for Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program could be delayed due to the government shutdown. The program helps pay for home heating costs and furnace repairs for income-qualified households. Eligible Minnesotans are urged to apply now to receive aid once funds are available.



The Minnesota Department of Commerce is urging eligible residents to apply for energy assistance ahead of a possible delay in federal funding due to the government shutdown.

Shutdown could impact heating assistance funds

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Commerce says federal funding for the Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is currently on hold. The program helps pay for home heating costs, furnace repairs, and emergency fuel deliveries for income-qualified households. Normally, the state receives about 90% of its federal funding by early November, but the government shutdown is keeping funding from being distributed as the cold weather settles in.

"We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of this funding gap on Minnesota households," said Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold. "Every winter, LIHEAP helps keep thousands of families safe and warm. Without this assistance, our most vulnerable residents - including seniors, young children, and people with disabilities - could face serious risks."

Minnesota's cold weather rule prevents utilities from being shut off, but customers must still make regular payments. Many enrolled in the program rely on financial assistance to ensure these bills are paid. More than 125,000 households in the state used the state's energy assistance program in 2024. So far, over 75,000 households have already applied for assistance for the 2025-26 heating season.

According to the Commerce Department, qualified households may receive:

Bill payment assistance (average benefit: $550)

Crisis assistance, including disconnection prevention or propane refills

Repair or replacement of unsafe or non-functioning heating systems

What you can do:

Minnesotans in need of energy assistance are encouraged to apply to be in the system to receive assistance as soon as funds become available.

The application deadline is May 31, 2026. More information can be found here.