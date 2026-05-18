Gov. Walz visits Two Harbors as Minnesota wildfire response continues

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz visited Two Harbors on Monday to survey wildfire damage and meet with both responding crews and residents. The Stewart Trail Fire has burned about 355 acres, destroying 34 structures, and is now roughly 62% contained, officials say. Evacuations and road closures remain in place as crews also battle a larger Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County.



Gov. Tim Walz visited northeastern Minnesota on Monday to survey wildfire damage firsthand as authorities continue to gain control of several blazes.

Gov. Walz surveys wildfire damage

What we know:

Gov. Walz traveled to Two Harbors to see the impact of the Stewart Trail Fire, which has burned roughly 355 acres and destroyed 34 structures, including homes and outbuildings, authorities say.

The fire is now more than 60% contained, but some evacuation orders and Highway 61 closures are still in effect as of Monday.

What they're saying:

"Being here in Two Harbors, I’m grateful for the progress first responders have made to contain these fires and protect lives," Gov. Walz said in a statement following the visit. "These fires have disrupted communities and forced evacuations, but the coordinated response across local, state, and federal partners has made a real difference. We will continue to support these communities as response efforts continue and recovery begins."

Why you should care:

The Stewart Trail Fire isn’t the only wildfire threatening Minnesota communities currently.

Fire crews are also responding to the Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County, which has grown to more than 1,600 acres and forced additional evacuations.

On May 17, Gov. Walz declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to help with wildfire response across northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard is working with the Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, and other agencies to fight the fires and help with emergency response.

What we don't know:

The cause of the Stewart Trail and Flanders fires has not yet been determined.