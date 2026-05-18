Stray target shooting bullet strikes man driving on Minnesota highway
UNION GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A stray bullet fired during target shooting on family-owned land hit a man in the face who was driving on a Minnesota highway, sending him to the hospital.
Man shot on highway from target practice bullet
What we know:
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says that around 4:45 p.m. on May 15, a deputy parked on 365th Street at Minnesota Highway 4 was approached by a vehicle. The driver, James Poirot, 78, of Sherburn, Minnesota, got out of the car with blood coming from his mouth.
Deputies learned Poirot had been driving south on Minnesota Highway 4, near 380th Street in Union Grove Township, when he was hit in the face and head by a stray bullet. He was taken to Poirot before CentraCare, then later airlifted to HCMC with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that someone was target shooting on their family-owned land nearby when a bullet went astray and hit the driver.
A search warrant was carried out and evidence was recovered as part of the ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the name of who was doing the target shooting. No arrests or charges have been announced so far.
What's next:
Authorities say the case remains under investigation.
The Source: Information provided by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.