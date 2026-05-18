Stray target shooting bullet strikes man driving on Minnesota highway

The Brief A 78-year-old man was hit in the face by a stray bullet while driving on Minnesota Highway 4 on May 15. The bullet came from target shooting on nearby family-owned land, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries and the case is still under investigation.



A stray bullet fired during target shooting on family-owned land hit a man in the face who was driving on a Minnesota highway, sending him to the hospital.

Man shot on highway from target practice bullet

What we know:

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says that around 4:45 p.m. on May 15, a deputy parked on 365th Street at Minnesota Highway 4 was approached by a vehicle. The driver, James Poirot, 78, of Sherburn, Minnesota, got out of the car with blood coming from his mouth.

Deputies learned Poirot had been driving south on Minnesota Highway 4, near 380th Street in Union Grove Township, when he was hit in the face and head by a stray bullet. He was taken to Poirot before CentraCare, then later airlifted to HCMC with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that someone was target shooting on their family-owned land nearby when a bullet went astray and hit the driver.

A search warrant was carried out and evidence was recovered as part of the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the name of who was doing the target shooting. No arrests or charges have been announced so far.

What's next:

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.