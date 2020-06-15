Gov. Walz tours memorial in Duluth, Minnesota to mark 100 years since Duluth lynchings

article

Monday, June 15 marks 100 years since three black men were lynched by a white mob in Duluth, Minnesota.

On June 15, 1920, six black circus workers were arrested for the alleged rape of a white woman in Duluth. That night, a massive mob broke into the jail and killed three of the men—Elmer Jackson, Issac McGhie and Elias Clayton—in the street. No one was ever convicted for those killings.

'IT MAKES ME ANGRY': Longtime Duluth resident recalls the pain that lingered decades after 1920 lynching

Last week, the Minnesota Board of Pardons granted the state’s first posthumous pardon to Max Mason, one of the six men arrested after the alleged rape. He was tried and convicted for the alleged rape and sentenced to 30 years in jail, despite little evidence linking him to the crime.

He was granted parole in 1925 and moved to Alabama, where he later died at the age of 46. Attorney General Keith Ellison, who sits on the three-person pardon board, said Mason was falsely accused and wrongly convicted.

On Monday afternoon, the Duluth community will remember Mason as well as the three lynching victims: Jackson, McGhie and Clayton.

Gov. Tim Walz toured the memorial in honor of those killed and convicted. He also held a meeting with community members. Afterwards, he delivered remarks outside city hall alongside Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.