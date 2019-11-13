Gov. Walz to campaign for Klobuchar in Iowa ahead of Gopher game

The Minnesota Gophers will be joined not only by fans this Saturday as they head to Iowa, but also Gov. Tim Walz as he campaigns for presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

Gov. Walz will campaign on Sen. Klobuchar's behalf, meeting with caucus-goers to discuss her agenda and joining supporters at a tailgate ahead of the University of Minnesota—University of Iowa football game. Walz endorsed Sen. Klobuchar back in February.

After the historic win over Penn State, jubilant Gopher fans are following the team to Iowa City for Saturday's game, set for 3 p.m.