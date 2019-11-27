Gov. Walz sets special elections for two state House seats

Gov. Tim Walz has called special elections in two state House districts to fill the seats in time for the 2020 legislative session, as required by law.

The elections in districts 30A and 60A will be Feb. 4. If needed, primaries will be held Jan. 14 (30A) and Jan. 21 (60A). Candidate paperwork is due Dec. 10.

District 30A, in Sherburne and Wright counties, will be vacant because of the resignation of state Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River. Zerwas said he was leaving the state Legislature to refocus his career after his most recent heart surgery.

District 60A, in Hennepin County, has been vacant since the death of state Rep. Diane Loeffler, DFL-Minneapolis, earlier this month. Loeffler died after a battle with cancer.

The 2020 legislative session is scheduled to start Feb. 11, meaning the two new lawmakers will have been elected just one week prior.