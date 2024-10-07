Gov. Walz sending emergency team to help in Florida ahead of Milton

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Milton. Hurricane Milton, now a Category 5 storm, is expected to make landfall in Florida.



As Hurricane Milton strengthens to a Category 5 storm, as it approaches Florida's Gulf coastline, Minnesota is sending emergency teams to help with recovery efforts.

What we know

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to assist Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

This response comes as Florida requested help under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

In a provided statement, Gov. Walz said: "Minnesota will provide every resource we can to support communities across the south that have been devastated this hurricane season. In this time of crisis, Minnesota’s first responders have demonstrated unyielding dedication. Their efforts are making a critical difference."

Context

Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Monday in the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane is moving east, and the current path has the hurricane hitting the Tampa area.

Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, just over two weeks after Hurricane Helene skirted Florida's Gulf Coast.

Minnesota also sent a National Guard crew to help out with recovery efforts in North Carolina following the fallout from Helene.

Background

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is an agreement between all 50 states to help with disaster situations.

States impacted by disasters are able to request help through the compact and other states are able to provide the help they can.

In Minnesota, the Department of Public Safety and its Emergency Management division coordinate EMAC requests.