Gov. Walz proposes $5.1 billion in additional education, social program spending

Published 
Updated 2:41PM
Tim Walz
FOX 9

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is proposing $5.1 billion over the next three years in additional spending on education and social programs.

Walz released the proposals during a visit to an Inver Grove Heights elementary school. The plans go to the divided state Legislature to consider during the session that starts Monday.

"The naysayers will tell us we can’t do this. We cannot afford to not make this investment. We cannot afford at this point in time to not do the things being proposed here," Governor Walz said during a press conference. 

Among Walz's proposals:

  • An additional 2 percent increase to the K-12 funding formula, on top of increases in the state budget approved last year
  • 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for private-sector workers, funded through a payroll tax increase

Last week, Walz released separate plans to spend more than $4 billion on direct payments to Minnesotans, pandemic frontline worker bonuses, and a tax break on businesses facing higher unemployment insurance taxes.

The state has a $7.7 billion projected surplus and has more than $1.1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.