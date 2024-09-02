Gov. Walz motorcade involved in crash near Milwaukee

article

Several vehicles in Governor Tim Walz's motorcade were involved in a crash on Monday, on the way to a speaking engagement for the Democratic vice presidential nominee in Milwaukee.

What we know

According to a pool report from New York Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa, several vehicles, including the press van, were involved in the crash. A staff member in the press vehicle appears to have suffered a broken arm, as it was sandwiched between two other vehicles.

The vehicle carrying Governor Walz was not involved in the crash, and according to the pool report, everyone else in the van appeared to be "okay."

In social media posts, Ulloa added some reporters suffered scrapes and bruises, while one suffered a broken nose and another may be dealing with a concussion.

Background

The governor’s Labor Day celebration started with a brief meeting with Minnesota labor leaders on the tarmac at MSP before flying to Milwaukee on a campaign plane now marked "Harris-Walz."

The VP candidate has a speaking engagement scheduled for 90 minutes after the time of the crash.