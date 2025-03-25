Gov. Walz mandates state employees in-office at least half the year

article

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz is updating Minnesota's teleworking policy for state employees, saying he wants them in-person for at least half of their work year. Walz says about 60% of state employees currently work in-person, and did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. State workers who live more than 75 miles away from their primary office will be exempt.



If you work for the State of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz wants you in your office for at least half of your work year.

Walz on Tuesday announced a change to Minnesota’s telecommuting policy for state employees, and it means they’ll be required to be in the office more frequently.

Walz wants employees of most stage agencies to work in-person for at least 50% of their scheduled work days, effective June 1. Walz says about 60% of state employees currently work in-person, and did so throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz says this approach gives state employees the option to work from home when needed, but still be in-person a vast majority of the time.

"Having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly and state agencies can build strong organizational cultures more easily," Walz said.

The policy change has an exemption for state employees who live more than 75 miles away from their primary office.

Walz says the policy change supports bringing "economic vitality" to downtown areas to get foot traffic to businesses and other public spaces. Many state employers are now also requiring their employees to work in-person.

Working at home became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving workers the option to avoid risking getting sick from other co-workers at the office, while still being able to do their jobs without interruption.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he also wants city employees back in their offices. He said last fall they are expected to work in-person at least three days a week, starting April 1.

City officials say about 80% of employees have been working in-person at least three days per week since the start of 2025.