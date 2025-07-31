Gov. Walz endorses Jacob Frey for Minneapolis mayor

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz endorsed Jacob Frey in the race for Minneapolis mayor. The Minneapolis mayor recently lost the DFL's endorsement to challenger Omar Fateh, though his campaign is challenging that decision. Frey is seeking re-election to serve a third term as mayor.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has endorsed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in his bid for re-election on Thursday morning.

Gov. Walz endorsement for Minneapolis mayor

What they're saying:

"Mayor Frey is a partner I can trust to actually deliver progressive policies that improve people's lives," Walz said in a statement. "Jacob has helped make Minneapolis a national leader on issues like housing, and I've been proud to work with him to deliver funding to hire more police officers and fight violent crime. I am proud to support Mayor Frey's reelection so that we can continue working together to move Minneapolis into the future."

Frey said he is honored to have the governor's endorsement, adding, "Gov. Walz has been a champion for the values that have made Minnesota a beacon of hope and national progress. On everything from affordability to public safety, no one has done more for working families than Gov. Walz. I am honored to have his endorsement and grateful for his partnership in making Minneapolis a safer and more affordable city for all."

This news comes after Frey lost the Minneapolis DFL endorsement to challenger Omar Fateh. Frey's campaign is challenging that decision.