Gov. Walz completes 10-mile race with daughter at Twin Cities Marathon

article

The Brief Gov. Walz completed the ten-mile race as part of the Twin Cities Marathon weekend events. Walz ran the race with his daughter Hope. The governor finished just shy of his goal of a 9:30 per mile pace.



Gov. Tim Walz, running alongside his daughter Hope, completed the ten-mile race that is part of the Twin Cities Marathon weekend of events on Sunday.

Gov. Walz runs race

What we know:

Both the governor and his daughter logged a race time of 1:38:12.

Walz, 61, said last week that he had been training for the race over the summer.

What they're saying:

Gov. Walz confirmed on Thursday that he would take part in the race, despite concerns about the unusually warm fall weather.

"I promised Hope I'd run with her," Walz said. "Knock on wood, I'm actually running pretty hard and people who run a lot know if you're running with a friend you can't leave them. So I told Hope, it's still a pride thing. My kids still can't beat me yet."

The governor aimed for a pace of about 9:30 per mile, and finished just a little behind his target at 9:49.

Big picture view:

Despite a warmer than normal day in Minnesota, the Twin Cities Marathon kicked off without any trouble. Temperatures around race time were in the lower 70s with some showers.