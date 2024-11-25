$5 million in funding for food security in MN announced by Gov. Walz

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced $5 million in funding for resources to Minnesota food shelves. The plan's goal is to alleviate the strain on community resources due to increased visits across the state.



What we know

Gov. Walz announced the $5 million in funding at Neighborhood House, a food shelf in St. Paul, as he joined volunteers stocking the shelves.

The funding was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, and it's goal to help Minnesota food shelves amid increased visits to food shelves, and help alleviate strains on the emergency food system in the state.

Tribal Nations and American Indian Food Sovereignty grantees will also receive support from the new funding.

Officials say that the Department of Children, Youth, and Families will partner with The Food Group, a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, to distribute funds to Minnesota food shelves.

What they're saying

"All Minnesotans deserve to sit around a full table and spend time with loved ones during the holidays," said Gov. Walz in a statement. "Minnesotans are generous people who do their part to ensure their neighbors have what they need – and this funding will go a long way to supporting those efforts. I’m grateful for our partnership with organizations working to tackle food insecurity and distribute these funds quickly."