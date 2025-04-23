Gov. Walz to deliver 2025 State of State address: How to watch

The Brief Gov. Walz is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address on Wednesday night. The address is set to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it live on our website, YouTube, or on the FOX Local TV app.



Governor Tim Walz will deliver his 2025 State of the State address to the Minnesota Legislature on Wednesday night.

Gov. Walz to deliver his 7th State of the State

What we know:

Gov. Walz is slated to begin speaking in the House Chambers at 7 p.m.

The exact nature of the address remains to be seen, but it's expected the governor will discuss his response to the Trump administration among other topics.

Dig deeper:

The address will come one day after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration after United States Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened to sue Minnesota over transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

How to watch the State of the State

What you can do:

FOX 9 will have streaming coverage of the address starting at 6:45 p.m. We will also carry the Republican response after the speech.

You can watch it live in the player above, on our YouTube channel, or on your television using the FOX Local app.