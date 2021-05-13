Good Samaritans rescue family's dogs from Prior Lake townhome fire

article

A group of good Samaritans rescued dogs from a townhome fire in Prior Lake, Minnesota Thursday morning.

According to a release from the City of Prior Lake, the fire was first reported just after 9:15 a.m. at a townhome fourplex on the 14000 block of Parkview Lane Northwest.

Photos and video from the scene showed heavy fire coming from the back of one of the center units.

The Prior Lake Fire Department said it had the fire contained in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire as nobody was home at the time. The family’s dogs were rescued by bystanders, the City of Prior Lake said.

Residents of the other three townhome units were evacuated safely, but all of the units are currently uninhabitable.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.