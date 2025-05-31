Golden Valley 'road rage incident' leaves 1 man dead, multiple suspects arrested

The Brief Golden Valley police say a man is dead and multiple suspects were arrested after a "road rage incident" on Friday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, May 30, near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street. Authorities say the suspects remain in custody and there is no threat to the public.



Golden Valley road rage death

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street in Golden Valley on Friday.

Investigators said the "road rage incident" left a man dead and multiple suspects in police custody.

All parties, including witnesses, suspects and the victim, were reportedly taken to North Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The victim died from his injuries later that evening despite life-saving efforts, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Golden Valley Police Department at 763-593-8079 or via email at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

What we don't know:

Information on the exact number of suspects involved in the incident has not been released.

Authorities have not released details on what may have led to the incident.

Possible criminal charges are not available as of Saturday afternoon.