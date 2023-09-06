Girlfriend of missing Chicago trainer speaks out about inconsistent info: 'he does not ever get in the water'

A popular Chicago trainer who went missing in Lake Michigan on Labor Day was found dead along the lakeshore over the weekend.

The man, identified by loved ones as 38-year-old Bryan Jackson, has been described as a pillar in his community and is a Master Trainer for the Jordan and Nike brands.

Jackson, affectionately known as "B-Jack," trained thousands of athletes including his cousin Steve Taylor Jr., who plays professional basketball internationally.

"He touched a lot of people, I’m delusional, I haven’t been to sleep," said Taylor.

Jackson jumped off a boat nearly a mile offshore from 31st Avenue Beach with a woman. The woman returned, however, Jackson did not.

Jackson's girlfriend says she has received inconsistent information about this case.

"We've been told by the detective and by another individual who was on that boat with Bryan that he jumped off the boat to go for a swim. But anyone that knows Bryan knows that he does not ever get in the water, It's not his character. It could be 105 degrees and I could ask him if we could get on a jet ski, and he would not want to get in the water," said girlfriend Sarah Virani.

On Saturday, Jackson's body was found on the rocks of Promontory Point. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him Monday.