Giordano's adding second Twin Cities location at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Iconic Chicago deep dish pizzeria Giordano's is adding a second location in the Twin Cities at the Mall of America.
Giordano's at MOA
What we know:
The Mall of America announced Monday that Giordano's is slated to open next spring on Level 3, South.
The mall writes: "Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Giordano’s remains rooted in its Chicago heritage while thoughtfully expanding across the country. The menu goes beyond its iconic deep-dish pizza to feature a full lineup of Italian-inspired classics including pastas, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, all crafted with the same attention to quality that has defined the brand since its founding. "
Big picture view:
Giordano's already has a location in the metro on West 66th Street near Southdale Center along the border of Edina and Richfield. The chain also had another location in Uptown that closed during the pandemic.