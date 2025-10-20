Giordano's adding second Twin Cities location at Mall of America

The Brief Giordano's, the Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain, is opening a second Twin Cities location at the Mall of America. The new location will be on Level 3, South. The Mall of America pizzeria is expected to open in spring 2026.



Iconic Chicago deep dish pizzeria Giordano's is adding a second location in the Twin Cities at the Mall of America.

Giordano's at MOA

What we know:

The Mall of America announced Monday that Giordano's is slated to open next spring on Level 3, South.

The mall writes: "Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Giordano’s remains rooted in its Chicago heritage while thoughtfully expanding across the country. The menu goes beyond its iconic deep-dish pizza to feature a full lineup of Italian-inspired classics including pastas, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, all crafted with the same attention to quality that has defined the brand since its founding. "

Big picture view:

Giordano's already has a location in the metro on West 66th Street near Southdale Center along the border of Edina and Richfield. The chain also had another location in Uptown that closed during the pandemic.