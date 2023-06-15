Generations take the field together on Chisago County women's softball team

Every Thursday night in the summer, the Cornerstone Clams come out of their shells.

"The softball glove looks like a clam," said player Angie Kral.

But when it comes to playing softball, for the Clams, it's a family affair.

"Most of all, it's about the girls. How else am I going to have 20 girlfriends at my age? It's all about friendship and having fun and a chicks night out on Thursday night," said Kral's mother, Michelle Strobel, who is also on the team.

The team in the Chisago County Women's Softball League has five sets of mothers and daughters who play for the Clams. One of the other mother-daughter pairs also has a grandmother, who takes the field with them as well.

"I've never seen it. In this league alone in 28 years, I think I've seen a couple of times a mother and daughter on the same team and that's it. And now we have five," said Strobel.

"I think it's awesome. I guess I never thought I would, I think I'm going to cry, but I never thought I would play with them, you know? but I think it's great," said Vicki Giller, who's daughter and granddaughter are also on the team.

The Clams believe their daughters see them having so much fun, they want to join the team as soon as they are old enough.

"It's a family. It's an extended family. These are all my sisters, moms, grandmas, sisters. It's just another family and it's like getting together for Christmas or Thanksgiving every Thursday," said Kral. And covering their bases together on a weekly basis, makes the team as happy as a – well you know.

"I'm happy. I think it's a cool story, so I hope others do too," said Strobel.