Gas prices: Trump administration approves E15 fuel wavier

The Brief The federal government has granted a nationwide fuel waiver to sell E15 fuel. E15 fuel can save motorists about 14 cents per gallon. This wavier was issued as gas prices are soaring amid the war in Iran.



The federal government has approved a request from Midwest governors, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for a temporary fuel waiver to sell E15 fuel.

This waiver can help people save money at the pump amid soaring gas prices.

E15 fuel waiver granted

Local perspective:

In a news release, Walz said the federal government's approval provides relief and expands fuel markets during the ongoing fuel supply shortage amid the war in Iran.

This waiver goes into effect on May 1. It will allow the nationwide sales of E15 fuel, which is gasoline blended with 15% ethanol. The waiver also removes all federal restrictions on the sale of E10 fuel, which is gasoline blended with 10% ethanol.

By the numbers:

Motorists can save an average of 14 cents per gallon by filling up with E15 fuel, Walz's office says.

According to Walz's office, Minnesota has more than 550 gas stations selling more than 144 million gallons of E15 fuel in 2025.

What they're saying:

"Minnesotans should not pay the price for the actions of the Trump Administration. For farmers, daily commuters, and everyone in between, reliable and affordable fuel options are not a luxury, they’re a necessity," said Walz. "Allowing the sale of E15 will provide economic relief and certainty in the fuel markets. This is one step in the right direction."

Walz requested in 2022 the permanent year-round sale of E15, which was approved in 2024 for eight Midwestern states, including Minnesota. Walz continues to push for a permanent E15 waiver nationwide.

What vehicles can use E15 fuel?

Why you should care:

Vehicles model year 2001 and newer can use E15 fuel, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. E15 is available in 31 states at just over 3,000 stations.

E10 fuel is limited to passenger vehicles older than 2001 and for non-road and small engine vehicles.

Gas prices soar amid Iran war

Big picture view:

The move comes as gas prices around the world have soared over the past month as the ongoing Iran war continues. In the U.S., average prices are inching toward the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, sat at $3.98 per gallon, according to AAA’s tracker.

In three states, California, Hawaii, and Washington, drivers are already paying more than $5 per gallon, AAA’s figures show.