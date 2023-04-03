Expand / Collapse search
Gas leak closes Cambridge-Isanti school Monday

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A gas leak at an elementary and Pre-K school in Isanti, Minnesota, has emergency personnel responding Monday.

According to an announcement from Cambridge-Isanti School District, "Due to a gas leak at Isanti Primary, the school will be closed today. Emergency personnel are on the scene and the situation is contained, but school will be closed."

The closure includes both the Adventure Center and pre-K.

Children already on school buses have since been transported to Faith Lutheran Church until parents can be contacted, according to the district announcement.

According to its site, Cambridge-Isanti Schools serves about 5,000 students in grades pre-K through 12th grade. 