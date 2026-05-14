Future of People's Way: Minneapolis names MN Agape Movement as redevelopment plan partner

The Brief Minneapolis city officials are recommending the Minnesota Agape Movement be awarded exclusive development rights for the former Speedway gas station at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, now called the People's Way. The Minneapolis City Council still needs to approve the recommendation, which would include Agape having exclusive rights for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension. Construction on infrastructure improvements at George Floyd Square is set to begin on June 8, with the goal of being finished by 2027.



The People's Way, a former Speedway gas station that was destroyed in the civil unrest following George Floyd's death, is set to have its development rights handed over to the Minnesota Agape Movement.

The structure, located at the intersection of 38th and Chicago where George Floyd was killed, will be part of what officials call a "detailed development plan" for a space that has been used for "community gathering and remembrance."

Minneapolis city staff are recommending the rights be awarded to the Minnesota Agape Movement, but the move still needs approval by the Minneapolis City Council.

READ MORE: Future of People's Way: Meeting on plans for gas station

Minnesota Agape Movement selected to form People's Way development plan

Local perspective:

The future of the People's way has been debated for years, with multiple organizations proposing different visions.

During a community feedback session last year, the Minnesota Agape Movement said it plans to build a six-story building with the second floor dedicated to civil resilience and George Floyd Square.

READ MORE: 32 questions and answers about George Floyd Square People's Way redevelopment

The City of Minneapolis purchased the site in June 2023 and says it released a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for a community owner in 2024.

Officials add that following approval from the Minneapolis City Council, the Minnesota Agape Movement would have exclusive rights for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension, which would be used to plan and prepare for the property's development.

The city would still own and maintain the property until it is sold and construction starts.

Minneapolis city officials say Agape will work with them and the community to form a development plan and would need to secure funding and permits before it could purchase the site.

The city council would then have to approve the land sale before Agape could purchase it.

Minneapolis Mayor, Agape leader responds

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released the following statement:

"George Floyd Square carries significant meaning for Minneapolis and for people around the world. We’re looking forward to partnering with Agape and the community as we take this next step together to continue building toward the long-term vision for the Square."

Reginald Ferguson, CEO of the Minnesota Agape Movement, said this in response to the announcement:

"The Minnesota Agape Movement is honored to move forward in partnership with the City of Minneapolis, business owners, artists, families and the broader community on the future of the Peoples’ Way. We see this opportunity as both an honor and a responsibility to ensure the future of the space reflects healing, remembrance, justice, culture, economic opportunity, and continued investment in the people who carried this space through its most painful and powerful moments. This work is about more than a site plan — it is about protecting history, uplifting community voices, and building a lasting impact for generations to come. This moment is bigger than development — it’s about preserving the legacy, humanity, and community voice that made George Floyd Square a sacred space recognized around the world."

George Floyd Square redevelopment

What's next:

The Minneapolis City Council is set to consider the development rights recommendation at its Business, Housing, and Zoning Committee on June 2 as well as during its full City Council meeting on June 11.

Street and infrastructure improvements are set to begin at George Floyd Square on June 8, with the goal of being complete by 2027.

Officials say community gathering spaces will remain available, although locations may shift.

Artists and community members will also be engaged to ensure the public can continue to access the memorials during the construction, city officials say.

The backstory:

There were initially four groups that the city was considering for redevelopment and operation of the site.

Urban League Twin Cities intended to build a four-story building that would include a George Floyd museum.

Rise and Remember, which includes George Floyd's aunt, had plans to build a memorial garden.

P3 Foundation suggested building a new community center.