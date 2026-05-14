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Man charged after Maple Grove Boy Scout troop's trailer went missing

By
Published  May 14, 2026 5:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Stolen Maple Grove Boy Scout troop trailer returned empty

Stolen Maple Grove Boy Scout troop trailer returned empty

A Maple Grove Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen and then found filled with trash and repainted. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has more. 

The Brief

    • Lawrence Alan Randall, 62, has been charged after a Maple Grove Boy Scout troop's trailer was stolen in February.
    • Randall is charged with one count of receiving stolen property.
    • When the trailer was found, it was painted over with the serial number sanded off.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has been charged after a Maple Grove Boy Scout troop's trailer was stolen in February. 

Boy Scout trailer stolen 

What we know:

Lawrence Alan Randal, 62, is charged with one count of receiving stolen property. 

According to the charges, on Feb. 7, officers responded to a theft at Maple Grove Lutheran Church. A Boy Scout troop leader told officers that their trailer filled with camping gear was stolen from the church's parking lot. 

The lock had been cut off and was on the ground where the trailer was parked. 

Court documents say a witness who has children in the troop noticed the trailer traveling alongside him on Feb. 7. The witness did not recognize the man pulling it, but noted his blue pickup truck was filled with "junk." 

Officers were able to find the truck on traffic cameras, and were able to trace it to Randall, the charges said. Officers then went to Randall's home and found the truck and what looked to be the trailer, but it was painted over white. 

Randall told officers that "several people" drive his truck and he wasn't sure who was driving it the day the trailer was stolen. He then said he had the trailer for a month and a half, and it wasn't the trailer they were looking for. 

Officers then inspected the trailer, and found distinctive dents the Boy Scout troop's trailer had. They also noted it smelled like fresh paint. The trailer's serial number was sanded off, and the plate was taped over, court documents state. 

Randall then allegedly said he doesn't "give a f--k about the scouts" and said he was sexually assaulted as a scout. 

Later, on Feb. 17, Randall called the police and said he recovered the troop's camping gear from inside the trailer and left it at the church the trailer was stolen from. 

The total cost of the gear that was recovered was $2,653.77. 

READ MORE: Stolen Maple Grove Boy Scout trailer found empty, repainted

What's next:

Randall is currently out of custody and his first court appearance is scheduled for May 27. 

Crime and Public SafetyMaple Grove