Fundraiser nears $45K for family of 9-year-old girl shot and killed in Minneapolis

A fundraiser to help a family cover costs after their little girl died from being shot in Minneapolis has reached $45,000.

Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died Thursday following 12 days in the hospital after she was hit in the head by gunfire while playing on a trampoline on the night of May 15.

Trinity was among three children shot in Minneapolis over the course of weeks. On April 30, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was hit in the head by a stray bullet while riding in a vehicle with his parents near 35th and Morgan Avenue North. He remains in the hospital.

Two days after Trinity's shooting, six-year-old Aniya Allen was shot while sitting in the backseat of her family's car eating a McDonald's meal. Aniya died two days later from her injures.

No suspects have been arrested in any of the cases. But this past weekend, city leaders announced a $30.000 reward for information leading to arrests in the cases.