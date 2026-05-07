Target Field, HCMC employees call for lawmakers to save hospital

The Brief Employees from Target Field and Hennepin County Medical Center are hoping lawmakers can save the hospital as it faces a dire financial sitauation. A proposal in the Minnesota House and Senate would extend the Target Field sales tax in Hennepin County. That revenue would be split between Hennepin County Medical Center, other hospitals and renovations at or around Target Field.



A lineup of employees from Target Field and Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) teamed up on Thursday in hopes that lawmakers can create a comeback for the hospital.

Saving HCMC

Big picture view:

However, the employees don’t want the rescue plan to be wrapped in a box with millions in funding to help the Twins and Target Field.

Proposals in the Minnesota House and Senate would extend the Target Field sales tax in Hennepin County.

The revenue would be split between HCMC, some other hospitals, and a fund for renovations at or around Target Field.

Hospital employees say it’s been tough to hear desperate pleas for money to keep HCMC from closing.

What they're saying:

Those people who work at HCMC have that calling and that desire. That's where I want to work," said Hennepin Healthcare Dental Assistant Sara Franck. "That's the people I want serve. And so, it has been extremely stressful for the workers. We're like on edge, you know?"

Target Field concessions workers are also negotiating a new contract with their employers, but it would not be affected by any of the proposals for saving HCMC.