Minnesota weather: Bright and warmer Friday before a pleasant Mother's Day weekend

The Brief Friday brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s to the Twin Cities metro area. Pocket showers may develop Friday night across central and northern Minnesota. Mother’s Day weekend looks pleasant with cooler temperatures in the 60s.



Bright skies and 70s return to the Twin Cities Friday, followed by a quiet and comfortable Mother’s Day weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday turns bright and warmer across Minnesota, with partly cloudy skies and westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures climb to around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s and 60s.

A weak system passing through Friday night brings increasing clouds and a few spotty showers across northern and central Minnesota. Overnight lows drop into the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Mother's Day weekend forecast in Minnesota

What's next:

Saturday may start with a brief early shower before clearing for a brighter afternoon. Winds shift to the north, bringing slightly cooler temperatures in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day on Sunday looks pleasant overall, with highs around 60 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures begin to warm again early next week, climbing into the upper 60s and returning to the 70s by Wednesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)