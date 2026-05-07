Minneapolis College sees growing demand of students seeking careers in trades

The Brief Minneapolis College has seen enrollment in trades increase by 52%. The college is also seeing more women seeking careers in trade skills. To meet growing demand, the welding program will be expanded in 2026–2027.



With the uncertainty of how artificial intelligence will impact jobs in the future, there is a growing trend of students turning to trade skills.

Minneapolis College has waitlists in several of the trades programs and has plans to expand course offerings.

In-demand jobs

The backstory:

College officials say they see a need from local employers for workers with trade skills. The work force is retiring faster than employers can fill those positions.

What we know:

Minneapolis College is seeing a more diverse pool of students and more women pursuing careers traditionally dominated by men in trades.

"Consistent trend over several years now of increasing enrollment, increasing student interest in our five programs that educate students for careers in the skill trades," said Vince Thomas, Dean of the School of Trade Technologies at Minneapolis College. "In the last three years alone, our total enrollment in our five trades programs has increased by 52%."

The school offers five programs training technicians from aircraft maintenance, bicycle assembly and repair, CNC machinist, HVAC and refrigeration, plus welding and metal fabrication.

Thomas said several factors are contributing to the increase in student enrollment, including trades being seen as a career path that is more resistant to AI, diminishing the need for skilled workers.

"Specialized trades, all of these are roles that to the best of my knowledge, are never going to be completely replaced by AI. Will they be influenced by AI, absolutely, technicians, manufacturers will be using AI-enhanced, but there will always a component to these roles that requires human skill, a direct human involvement," said Thomas.

What they're saying:

Breana Henry felt the spark with welding and metal fabrication after she was connected to an apprenticeship as a homeless youth. Now, at 29-years-old, she is just days away from graduating with an associate’s degree from Minneapolis College.

"When I found out what welding was, I’m like I get to put metal together, I can set it on fire. Loved it," said Henry.

Rose Bleau was looking for a career switch during the pandemic. She graduated from the program in 2023 and has had multiple jobs since.

"I currently work in the aerospace welding industry as well, and I’m also a faculty member here," said Bleau.

What's next:

Minneapolis College also partnered with the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to recruit more women into trades programs and provide support through the "We Thrive Women in the Trades" program.