Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy to New York Giants for 5th round pick

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are trading quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The Giants need quarterback depth, with Jaxson Dart having season-ending knee surgery. The Vikings used a first round pick on McCarthy in 2024, but he was inconsistent and had trouble staying healthy.



The J.J. McCarthy era with the Minnesota Vikings is apparently over after two-plus seasons and 10 starts.

Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy to Giants

What we know:

The Vikings announced Monday they are trading J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The Giants need quarterback depth after Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury that requires season-ending surgery. The Giants have Jameis Winston as their current starting quarterback.

McCarthy’s Vikings’ tenure

Why you should care:

The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to draft McCarthy, fresh off a national championship at Michigan. McCarthy went 6-4 as a starter for his career, but was inconsistent running the offense and had trouble staying healthy.

He missed seven games last season with a concussion, ankle and hand injuries. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus.

The Vikings brought in Kyler Murray on a veteran minimum contract this offseason, and he beat out McCarthy for the starting job.

What's next:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell is expected to speak with media virtually at noon Monday, following the team’s 23-16 win at Tampa Bay to start the season 3-0.