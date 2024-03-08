Fridley SRO kicked in head while breaking up fight, 3 arrested: Police

article

A school resource officer (SRO) at Fridley High School was hospitalized after being kicked in the head while trying to break up a fight on Thursday.

According to authorities, a fight broke out between several students just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot. The SRO physically intervened and attempted to break up the altercation when a bystander "intentionally kicked" the officer in the head, causing "severe harm."

The SRO was transported to the hospital, and authorities say he is in stable condition as of Thursday.

The person suspected of kicking the officer was arrested, and police say they were not involved in the original altercation. Two others allegedly involved in the fight were also arrested.

Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Lewis wrote a message to families saying in part, "The safety and security of our students and staff is our most important obligation. We are working closely with the Fridley Public Safety Department to address this serious incident and will take appropriate disciplinary steps with the students involved."

Officials did not release the ages of those arrested, but the people who did not attend Fridley schools were involved in the altercation.