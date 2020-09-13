Expand / Collapse search

Fridley Fire Chief dies after medical emergency in his home Sunday morning

Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer died in his home early Sunday morning after a medical emergency. (Fridley Department of Public Safety)

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer died Sunday morning after a medical emergency in his home.

The Fridley Public Safety Department announced the news Sunday, saying the department had “heavy hearts.”

“The Fridley Public Safety Department wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support that has been shown to Chief Spencer’s family, friends and colleagues,” said a release.

Details about Spencer’s funeral have yet to be released.