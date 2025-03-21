Frey says Mpls a 'safe haven' for undocumented immigrants, trans community

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Frey said Minneapolis will continue to be a safe haven for undocumented immigrants and the transgender community. Frey made the comments during a town hall hosted by Rep. Ilhan Omar. Minneapolis police previously said the city has no role in federal law enforcement.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city will "continue to be a safe haven for undocumented immigrants" and the transgender community during a town hall with U.S. House Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Frey speaks at town hall

What they're saying:

Mayor Frey spoke about threats from the federal government that have said funding would be cut if the city did not adhere to federal immigration policies. He pointed out the funding, about $70 million a year, makes the "core functions" of a city government possible.

"I want all of you just to know exactly where we are as far as our neighbors go," Frey said on Thursday. "Minneapolis will continue to be a safe haven for undocumented immigrants, for our trans community, regardless of who you are or where you come from, Minneapolis is a place where you should be proud to call home."

He then pointed to city efforts to produce more affordable housing and the overall drop in violent crime.

Justice Department, Minneapolis leaders at odds over immigration

The backstory:

The Justice Department said it will target state and local officials who do not comply with the Trump administration’s push to carry out large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants.

The decision to investigate and possibly charge officials who do not cooperate escalates the tension between so-called sanctuary cities like Minneapolis and the federal government.

In a memo written Tuesday, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove wrote: "Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing and otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands…." The memo instructs federal prosecutors to "investigate incidents involving any such misconduct for potential prosecution…."

Minnesota ICE cooperation

The other side:

Previously, Minnesota's politicians and law enforcement agencies have vowed to remain a "sanctuary state," and not cooperate with federal ICE efforts.

But under H.F. 16, sponsored by Rep. Max Rymer (R- North Branch), law enforcement and government agencies in Minnesota would be restricted from "creating ordinances, regulations and policies that limit or prohibit government employees from communicating with federal officials about the immigration status of individuals."

It would also direct them to cooperate with federal officials regarding immigration enforcement, and Attorney General Keith Ellison – a critic of such policies to date – as well as county attorneys to investigate any violations.

"The motive for this bill is to open up a line of communication between local authorities and deal with dangerous criminals who should not be in our community," said Rep. Rymer, the bill's author. "Right now we find ourselves in a moment where you have local officials who are openly defying immigration enforcement - from the Minneapolis mayor, to the Hennpin County prosecutor."

In addition to barring Minnesota’s agencies from not cooperating with ICE, it would also require county attorneys to report undocumented persons who are arrested for a violent crime, regardless if the person is charged.

"This bill is narrow in focus, we're talking about murder, assault, crimes committed for a gang, robbery, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct," Rep. Rymer said.

Several testifiers spoke in support of the bill, citing the need to conform with federal standards regarding immigration reform.

However, opponents contested the wide-range of scope that could be used to otherwise target minority communities.