Free immunization clinic hosts first of 8 dates for Minneapolis students

Minneapolis kids received vaccines Monday in the first of eight free vaccination clinics in the city in the next month.

Running eight days through Sept. 4, the free clinics will help school children catch up on immunizations before the school year starts.

The focus of the clinics is the MMR immunization, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Each of the clinics will take place at Davis Service Center at 1250 W. Broadway Ave in Minneapolis. For families on the south side of Minneapolis, a free shuttle will be offered between Davis Service Center and the New Families Center at 3345 Chicago Ave. S.

According to a release from the city of Minneapolis, about one in five people who get the measles will be hospitalized. The disease can also cause pneumonia, brain damage, deafness and, in some cases, even death.

The disease is spread through coughing and sneezing.

So far in 2019, 1,164 measles cases have been confirmed in the United States, which is the most since 1992.

Here are the dates and times of the immunization clinics: