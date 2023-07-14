FOX sportscaster Erin Andrews, husband welcome 1st baby after long IVF journey

article

FOX sportscaster Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, have welcomed their first baby, a boy, into the world with help from a surrogate.

The news was first revealed by PEOPLE earlier this week. On Friday, the 45-year-old sports reporter and former "Dancing with the Stars" host confirmed the news on Instagram with an exclusive interview on NBC’s TODAY.

The couple had their first baby, named Mack, via surrogate.

"Our whole journey with our surrogate and her family was incredible," Andrews revealed to TODAY. "He came fast, my man was ready."

When asked about her first two weeks of motherhood, Andrews told the news outlet that she's still finding her footing.

"I keep staring at him. I want to study everything about him," she shared. "I want to make up for lost time."

The new addition comes after a 9-year-long fertility journey. Andrews said she learned she could be a voice by sharing her story about her own struggles with infertility.

"Going through this whole journey, you think you’re alone," she said. "You're not alone."

In 2016, Andrews was also diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent a successful surgery. Andrews already had frozen embryos with her husband Stoll, a retired NHL player, at the time of her diagnosis.

" I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re gonna have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back," she told "Health" in 2017. "One thing I love my future husband for is that our oncologist said the smart thing to do would be to have some insurance waiting—so we have frozen embryos because we’ve taken the steps. If we need ’em, we need ’em; and if we don’t, we don’t. We just wanna be smart."

Andrews is a sportscaster, television personality, and actress. She rose to prominence as a correspondent on ESPN after joining the network in 2004. She later joined FOX Sports in 2012 and has since become the lead sideline reporter for the network. She is also the ambassador for Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service.