FOX 9 Town Ball Tour hits Hinckley

The Brief This week, the FOX 9 Town Ball heads to Hinckley, home of the Knights and Brennan Field. Amateur baseball has been in the community since the 1890s. The Knights have been to the state tournament 25 times. The host the Quamba Cubs Wednesday night.



It’s Fourth of July week, and the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour continues its summer season.

This week, we head north to Hinckley, home of the Knights and Brennan Field. Hinckley will host the Quamba Cubs in Eastern Minny League action.

About Hinckley

Why you should care:

Hinckley is north of the Twin Cities, and is an extremely popular spot to take a rest from driving with Tobie’s right off the highway, known for their cinnamon rolls and sticky buns.

Hinckley manager Ted Hasz says town ball has been prominent in the community since the 1890s. The current team has been around since 1951. The Knights have made 25 state tournament appearances, mostly recently last year.

The team has multiple father-son combos on the roster, and the community rallies around the team.

Brennan Field also has a bird that has recently made itself a home out in right field. Hasz says some ospreys are in the right field pole, and they often come out carrying fish in their claws.

2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Big picture view:

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.

July 1: Hinckley Knights host the Quamba Cubs at 7:30 p.m.

July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Loretto Larks host the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.