FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Elko on July 3

Elko is next at bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, July 3.

FOX 9 will be live at Fredrickson Field in Elko starting at 5 p.m. as the Elko Express take on the Prior Lake Jays at 7 p.m.

Baseball has deep roots in the Elko New Market area, stemming back to 1927 when 12 brothers formed the Fredrickson Brothers baseball team. Since the Elko Baseball Club joined the Dakota-Rice-Scott amateur baseball league in 1963, the team has made 17 state tournament appearances, winning the tourney in 2008.

Elko vs. Prior Lake

First pitch: 7 p.m.

Location: Fredrickson Field, 26520 France Ave., Elko New Market

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W S to 260th Street East in New Market Township. Take exit 76, and follow 260th Street East. Turn left onto Xerxes Avenue. Turn right onto Main Street. Main Street turns slightly right and becomes France Avenue. Turn left, and your destination will be on your right.

