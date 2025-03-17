Watch FOX 9 Morning News on March 18 on FOX LOCAL

article

FOX 9 will be broadcasting Major League Baseball from Tokyo Tuesday morning, so FOX 9 Morning News will be on FOX LOCAL and FOX 9+.

How to watch FOX 9 Morning News on Tuesday

Watch live:

FOX 9 Morning News from 5-8 a.m. will air on FOX LOCAL and over-the-air on FOX 9+ instead of FOX 9. You can watch Tuesday morning's programming for free via FOX LOCAL on your TV.

What is FOX LOCAL?

What you can do:

You can watch all of FOX 9's programming on FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile and FOX9.com.

FOX 9's newscasts and videos are available for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app:

How to watch FOX 9 on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 9."

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4165), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1123), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 264), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.