Fosston fatal shooting: Man dead, another arrested

The Brief Authorities arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man in Fosston, Minnesota. The suspect is a 22-year-old man from Fosston and the victim is a 31-year-old man from Fosston, according to authorities. Police say the shooting happened on June 8, and the victim died the following morning.



A man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Fosston, Minnesota.

Fatal Fosston shooting

What we know:

Fosston police say the shooting happened on Monday, June 8, and the victim died the following morning.

Authorities identified the victim as TeeJay Alvarez, 31, of Fosston.

Formal charges against the suspect have not yet been filed, but the police say he is a 22-year-old man from Fosston who is being held on probable cause second-degree assault and discharge of a firearm.

Officers say they responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Mark Avenue in Fosston around 3:20 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a disturbance that may have involved a gun.

Authorities then found Alvarez had been shot inside one of the apartments. He was airlifted to Essentia Health in Fargo, where he died.

The suspect was found inside the apartment and was arrested without incident, police say.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.