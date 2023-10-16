Former St. Paul teacher killed in Israel attack

article

A former teacher in St. Paul was killed in an attack in Israel on Oct. 7, according to his obituary.

Noi Maudi, 29, of Moshav Yated, Israel, and St. Paul, Minnesota, was killed in an attack on Oct. 7, according to his obituary. He previously taught Hebrew at Talmud Torah of St. Paul, said a GoFundMe page set up to support his family and the Moshav Yated community.

"Noi and his brother-in-law Moti Elkabetz were murdered in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Another brother-in-law was injured and his nephew, Matan Rosenberg, is still missing," his obit states.

Maudi had moved to the United States in 2016, dedicating his time to teaching Hebrew, "always with a gentle smith and unwavering motivation to his students," the GoFundMe says.

"With a passion for food, he also spent time working with a catering company, serving up delicious meals and always cooking new and innovative recipes at home with his Minnesota family," the page adds.

Maudi will be remembered for his kindness and genuine care for all, the GoFundMe states.

A burial for Maudi has been held in Israel, his obituary states.