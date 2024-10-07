Former MN trooper, facing charges in deadly crash, booked at Olmsted County Jail

article

The former Minnesota state trooper charged in a deadly crash was booked into Olmsted County Jail on Monday.

What we know

Shane Roper was booked by the Olmsted County Jail on Monday, including having his mugshot taken. He was released after being processed Monday morning.

The booking was required as part of the terms of his release related to the deadly crash in May.

Background

Roper is facing manslaughter and multiple other charges following a fatal crash in Rochester that killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores on May 18.

Trooper Shane Roper, 32, is accused of driving at excessive speeds while attempting to follow a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. According to the criminal complaint, Roper's squad car reached 83 mph on a 40-mph road before it collided with an uninvolved vehicle making a turn into a mall. Flores, a passenger in the vehicle, died from her injuries, while other occupants and bystanders were also hurt.

Investigators concluded that Roper's excessive speed and failure to properly check the intersection before crossing led to the crash.

Last month, state officials said Roper was no longer an employee of the Minnesota State Patrol.

What's next?

Roper is scheduled to face trial in March 2025 in the case. He is set to return to court in November.